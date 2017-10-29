Yaya Toure: I must win Champions League again to be happy

Yaya Toure will go down as a Manchester City great but he is desperate to add one more major trophy to his collection before he leaves.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure claims he must win the Champions League again if he is to be happy with his career.

The 34-year-old lifted the trophy with Barcelona in 2009 after a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the final, but he has only gone as far as the last four on one occasion during his eight-year spell with City.

Toure has won two Premier Leagues, two EFL Cups and the FA Cup in England and will go down as one of the finest players in the club's history, while he also claimed the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2015.

But the former Monaco man admits his legacy will only be complete if he can conquer Europe before bringing his City career to an end.

"I want the Champions League again – so badly," he said, as quoted by The Mirror. "I have won everything in England with City and now I want something that is really special for the fans and the club.

"I have been lucky enough to win some important trophies for my clubs and also Ivory Coast. But the Champions League is special. To be happy, I really need to win it again."

He continued: "To be honest, the Champions League is the most difficult competition in football. It is so hard to predict who will win it because all the teams have great quality.

"You have to be focused for every game because teams like Barcelona, [Real] Madrid and Juventus are excellent teams who are better than the teams we face in England.

"Experience is so important – and we have that now."

City's 3-2 win at West Brom on Saturday means they have made the best start of any team over the first 10 matches in Premier League history, with 28 points claimed and a goal difference of 29.

They have also won three out of three in Champions League Group F and will secure a spot in the last 16 if they avoid defeat against Napoli on Wednesday.