Yaya Toure: I must win Champions League again to be happy

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure claims he must win the Champions League again if he is to be happy with his career.

The 34-year-old lifted the trophy with Barcelona in 2009 after a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the final, but he has only gone as far as the last four on one occasion during his eight-year spell with City.

Toure has won two Premier Leagues, two EFL Cups and the FA Cup in England and will go down as one of the finest players in the club's history, while he also claimed the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2015.

But the former Monaco man admits his legacy will only be complete if he can conquer Europe before bringing his City career to an end.

"I want the Champions League again – so badly," he said, as quoted by The Mirror. "I have won everything in England with City and now I want something that is really special for the fans and the club.

