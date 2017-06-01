Yaya Toure signs new one-year deal at Manchester City

Manchester City have continued their busy start to the summer transfer window by announcing that Yaya Toure has signed a one-year contract extension at the club.

Toure said he was "delighted" with the deal while the club's director of football Txiki Begiristain said the midfielder continues to be a "vital member" of the squad.

“I’m delighted," Toure said. "I told myself the journey at City is not done and when I received a call from Txiki and talked to the manager I was very delighted."

The Ivorian international, 33, signed for the club in 2010 and has become one of the lynchpins in the side that has won two Premier League titles.

"When I was first coming here I was trying to be part of a new story, of something special at this club," Toure added.

"I am very lucky now to be part of a great club with great players around me who are helping me to achieve my targets."

Toure was frozen out when Pep Guardiola first joined as manager last summer but slowly worked his way back into the team after apologising over their apparent "misunderstanding".

City look set to spend £300m this summer as Guardiola tries to improve on last season's third place finish in the Premier League and early exit in Europe.

The club have already sealed the transfer of Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva for a reported fee of £58m and look set to complete the signing of Ederson for £35m which would be a world record fee for a goalkeeper.