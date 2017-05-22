Bundesliga: Hertha laugh off Marvin Plattenhardt to Bayern claims

There is no truth in reports suggesting Marvin Plattenhardt is on the verge of signing for Bayern Munich, Hertha Berlin have claimed.

Hertha Berlin have laughed off suggestions Marvin Plattenhardt will leave the club for Bayern Munich during the close-season.

A report from German publication Welt claimed the 25-year-old is set to join Bayern ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly willing to pay €14 million to lure the left-back away from his club.

Hertha insist there is no truth in talk Plattenhardt is on his way to the Allianz Arena.

"Yeah right, and Philipp Lahm will continue his career with us in return," the Berlin side replied to Welt's report on Twitter, referring to the retiring Bayern great.

READ MORE: Gossip - Liverpool join Griezmann race, United lead Silva chase

READ MORE: In pictures - Every Premier League Golden Boot winner

READ MORE: Premier League Round-up - Chelsea can move on from Terry

READ MORE: In pictures - The Premier League final day

"We are sorry, but this is nonsense. Platte is staying."

Plattenhardt has a contract with Hertha until June 2020.

He came through the ranks of the Nurnberg youth academy and joined Hertha in 2014, making over 80 appearances in all competitions for the capital club since.