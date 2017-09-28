Yobe Desert Stars seal Nigeria Professional Football League promotion

After 15 years in the lower divisions, the Damaturu Boys are back in the Nigerian topflight

Yobe Desert Stars have gained promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League after defeating Adamawa United 2-0 in a Nigeria National League encounter on Wednesday.

Goals from Maigari Bajibri and Maika Zaruma ensured the Damaturu Boys sealed a return to the topflight since 2002, pipping closest challengers in the Northern Conference, Jigawa Golden Stars to the slot on the final day of the league.

The victory means Yobe Desert finished as runners up behind leaders Kwara United in the Northern Conference log with 38 points - one ahead of Jigawa, but six adrift the tabletoppers.

The Damaturu outfit won 12 matches, drew four and lost seven of their 22 games in the country's second division.

They became the second side from the Nigeria National League to secure a topflight status for next season, after Kwara United had sealed their place with three games to go.

With the NNL Northern Conference having produced Kwara United and Yobe Desert Stars as NPFL participant next season, the remaining two slots are available for the best sides from the Southern Conference [yet to be concluded] of the second division.