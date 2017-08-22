New York City FC forced to move home game to East Hartford, Conn.

The New York Yankees had to reschedule one of their games due to rain, meaning the stadium's other tenant needed to find a new match location.

New York City FC has announced the club's league home game against the Houston Dynamo on Sept. 23 has been relocated from Yankee Stadium to Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.

The match's relocation to Connecticut is due to a rescheduled game of the New York Yankees, who share Yankee Stadium with NYCFC.

According to NYCFC, "To ensure the best available location was chosen, an extensive search took place with Pratt & Whitney Stadium being selected as the top alternative."

Pratt & Whitney Stadium is located 107 miles north of Yankee Stadium.

“We have worked very closely with Houston and MLS to find an alternative venue prioritizing our supporters and sporting department," NYCFC President Jon Patricof told the club's official website.

“While we understand this will be an inconvenience for some, we are confident we have put together an excellent variety of ticketing and transportation options for our fans."

The club is offering a refund or an exchange option to any fans who have tickets to the match, and is also providing transportation options to the game's new location.