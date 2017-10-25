York stars as Bayreuth maintain perfect start

Gabe York claimed a 25-point haul as Medi Bayreuth maintained their perfect start to sit top of Group C in the Basketball Champions League.

Medi Bayreuth made it three Basketball Champions League wins out of three with a 90-77 triumph over Petrol Olimpija on Wednesday.

The German outfit are the only side in Group C with a perfect record following a comfortable victory in Ljubljana, where Gabe York led the way with 25 points and also took four rebounds on matchday three.

SIG Strasbourg consigned Movistar Estudiantes to a first loss which leaves them both a point adrift of Bayreuth, the French team edging it 77-74.

Juventus Utena claimed their first win of the regular season, seeing off Hapoel Holon 71-69 in Group A despite 18 points from TaShawn Thomas.

Iberostar Tenerife have now recorded back-to-back victories after losing their Group B opener, Tim Abromaitis finishing with 18 points and six rebounds to his name in the defending champions' 87-74 win at Gaziantep.

EWE Baskets Oldenburg, Aris, Dinamo Sassari and Sidigas Avellino were also winners.