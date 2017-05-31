Young ABS squad can compete in NPFL - Samuel Oyedeji

The Saraki Boys currently sit in 11th spot in the NPFL, but the midfielder believes their youthful side can go head-to-head with bigger sides

Samuel Oyedeji believes ABS' young squad can compete with the top teams in the Nigerian topflight.

The Ilorin outfit hit the ground running at the start of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League season, but struggled in the latter part of the first round.

Although the Saraki Boys have recorded a win and a loss in two games after the restart of the league, the midfielder insists their 'desire to achieve' is a major asset to a positive ending.

"In life generally, experience matters a lot, it gives one an advantage because you'll have a clear picture of where an action could lead to," Oyedeji told Goal.

"ABS parade the youngest squad in the NPFL, we are young and hungry for success. But we also have experience in the team.

"That strong desire to achieve has been a major driving force and it can come in handy as we compete in the NPFL.

"We can stand tall amongst the best in the domestic league, though we had a bad patch at some point, we know it's just a phase.

"The likes of Enyimba, Kano Pillars may have been around at this level for a while but that edge we have can help us deliver at the very top and we hope to finish well at the end of the season."