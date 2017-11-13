Young Bafana: Introducing Young Bafana's U12 coach

My name is Graham Knott and I am the Head Coach of the Young Bafana Soccer Academy U/12 team.

My association with soccer goes back a long way with my Grandfather being one of the early members of the De Beers Football Club way back in the 1920's. He coached the juniors for many years and was succeeded by my father who managed and coached for close on another 30 years.

I played soccer at De Beers as a junior and a senior and became involved with the Junior section as chairman and coach from 1990 to 1996. Ironically, one of the boys in the team that I coached is the founder of this amazing Young Bafana Soccer Academy project, Bernd Steinhage.

Initially, I joined Young Bafana in 2015 as a part-time coach, assisting with coaching sessions for the U/6 to U13 age groups at a local school. At the beginning of 2017, I became a full-time coach and started up the high-performance U/12 team comprising mainly boys from the underprivileged areas in the Helderberg area.

