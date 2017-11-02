Young gets England recall as Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain miss out

England manager Gareth Southgate has named Ashley Young in his latest squad, which also includes three uncapped players.

Ashley Young has been called up to the England squad for the friendly matches against Germany and Brazil in November.

The Manchester United man has been included in Gareth Southgate's 25-man team despite not playing for his country in September 2013.

Midfielders Jack Wilshere and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out, while uncapped trio Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have been included.

United centre-back Chris Smalling also misses out, but Danny Rose is back after recovering fitness following a long-term knee injury.

Harry Winks keeps his place alongside five Tottenham team-mates: Rose, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier.

England face world champions Germany on November 10 before meeting Brazil four days later.

England squad in full:

Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (West Ham), Jordan Pickford (Everton); Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United); Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Harry Winks (Tottenham); Tammy Abraham (Swansea City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).