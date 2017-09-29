Young targeting new Man Utd deal as he heads towards free agent pool

Ashley Young is hoping his contribution at Manchester United will lead to an extended stay and more trophies.

The versatile 32-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract and will drop into the free agent pool next summer if no fresh terms are agreed.

Young is among the longest-serving players at Old Trafford, having linked up with the Red Devils in 2011.

He hopes his association with the club can be carried past 2018, with his form earning him regular minutes of late and opportunities to take the captain’s armband under Jose Mourinho.

Young said on his plans for the present and future: “I feel really good. Obviously getting the captain’s armband is a real honour and it shows the manager has got trust in me. I’ve got to repay him and I think I’ve been doing that in the games I’ve played.

“The injury I had was back in May, I’ve managed to get myself fit, got myself back in the team and hopefully I can stay there.

“It’s exciting times here. And I want to be part of the success. As a footballer you want to win trophies and be part of a successful team. And for me Manchester United is that club - the most successful club in England. And hopefully we can add to the trophies we won last season.”

While hoping to be given plenty of chances to aid United’s trophy quest this season, Young acknowledges that fierce competition for places means that all of those on the club’s books face a battle to secure regular minutes.

He added: “It is a squad game and everybody wants to be playing well and wants to be in the team.

“Everyone is fighting for places and it is healthy if you have 20-plus players all wanting to get in that starting XI.

“You see the way our training is - it’s fast, there’s aggression there, everyone wants to win, everyone’s got a winning mentality. You take that into games and we’ve shown that this season with our results.”

United remain unbeaten in 2017-18, across Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup competition, and will be hoping to stretch that run into the next international break when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday.