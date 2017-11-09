Young Tigers' successes prove TMJ makes the right decisions, and critics should stop second-guessing him

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

In the end, Malaysia needed a dramatic late come-from-behind 2-1 win by Group D hosts Saudi Arabia over Yemen to confirm their qualification to the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship as the fifth best runners up.

The qualification is only the most recent success obtained by Malaysia junior national teams in 2017. In July, Malaysia U23 qualified for the AFC U-23 Championship finals as Group H winners, and in September the U16 side followed in their seniors' footsteps. Although Malaysia have qualified for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship finals as the hosts, they still managed to finish the qualifiers as one of the top five best runners up.

Although the U16 side is composed of boys from the National Football Development Programme which is run by Malaysia's Ministry of Youth and Sports, their 'elder brothers' are part of the Malaysian FA (FAM) system.

Malaysia U23 are led by head coach Dato' Ong Kim, while the U19 boys have Bojan Hodak as their head coach, with both appointed by FAM president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim this year.

In Ong's case, it was more of a reassignment than an appointment, as he had been moved from the senior national team, a move that sparked controversy as Tunku Ismail had announced his plan of replacing Ong as the national team head coach even before he was elected FAM president in March.

