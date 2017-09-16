Youngs double secures first Tigers win of 2017-18

Ben Youngs scored twice as Leicester Tigers beat Gloucester to collect their first Premiership win of the season.

Leicester Tigers picked up their first win of the Premiership season at the third time of asking as a dominant first-half performance helped secure a 24-10 win over Gloucester.

Matt O'Connor's side had endured a miserable start to the 2017-18 campaign with back-to-back defeats to Northampton Saints and Bath, but there was finally something to cheer about at Welford Road on Saturday.

Any worries about a third successive defeat were quickly dispelled as Ben Youngs scored the first of his two tries in the eighth minute, the scrum-half taking a quick tap penalty to sneak over.

Youngs touched down again six minutes later after a rolling maul, before Nick Malouf showed great skill to side-step one challenge and hold off two defenders to run in a third try midway through the half.

Three conversions from George Ford ensured a 21-0 lead at the break and that proved enough to secure a much-needed win for the home side.

Gloucester did threaten a comeback early in the second period as Josh Hohneck brushed past Telusa Veainu to score and Billy Twelvetrees added five points with the boot, but Leicester were able to tighten things up and sealed the victory thanks to a Ford penalty.