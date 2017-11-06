Youngs urges England to maintain dominance over Argentina

Argentina have not beaten England since 2009 and Ben Youngs wants it to stay that way ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Ahead of a crunch meeting at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, England have another chance to extend their recent dominance over Argentina when the teams meet at Twickenham, and it is an opportunity Ben Youngs is determined to seize.

An England team missing a host of regulars due a combination of injuries and British and Irish Lions duty defeated the Pumas twice away from home in June.

A 38-34 victory in San Juan, followed by a 35-25 triumph in Sante Fe, means England have not lost to Argentina since 2009.

The teams have been drawn in the pool stage of the World Cup in Japan, and scrum-half Youngs, who is among the established players back in the squad for the November internationals, knows the importance of England maintaining their stranglehold over the South American side when they meet on Saturday.

"I think it's really vital that firstly, to mention the boys, what a great job they did in the summer," Young, speaking on behalf of Land Rover, told Omnisport.

"To win out there in that hostile environment is really key. And I think what we're fully aware of is obviously they're in our pool. Trying to build that momentum against a side is really important. We've got an opportunity to do that again.

"I think the guys who are coming back, those more experienced guys who went on the Lions tour, put all them together, I think we're all aware that it's really important to keep nailing our progression as a side and trying to be the number one side in the world, which we want to be.

"And also an opportunity to face a team that we're going to play in 2019 in the pool stages, to put a marker down, I guess."

England defeated Argentina at the World Cup in 2011 and registered big wins on a 2013 tour to the country, followed by more success at home that year and in 2016.