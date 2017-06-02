Youngster Oburu in AFC Leopards squad for Super Cup

Vincent Oburu is among the 20 players shortlisted for the tournament whose winner will pocket Sh3million in Dar

AFC Leopards youngster Vincent Oburu has made the squad for SportPesa Super Cup tournament in Tanzania.

Oburu is among the 20 players shortlisted for the tournament whose winner will pocket Sh3million. Other players in Ingwe squad are Paul Kiongera and top scorer Gilbert Fiamenyo. Ingwe will however, navigate the tournament minus Robinson Kamura, who is away on national duty.

AFC Leopards will start their campaign for the tournament against Vodacom Premier League's new boys Singida United on June 5.

Players: 1.Ian Otieno, 2.Gabriel Andika, 3.Edwin Mukolwe, 4.Joshua Mawira, 5.Ramadhan Yakubu, 6.Marcus Abwao, 7.Salim Abdalla, 8.Mike Kibwage, 9.Dennis Sikhayi, 10.Bernard Mang'oli, 11.Whyvonn Isuza, 12.Harun Nyakha, 13.Allan Katerrega, 14.Gilbert Fiamenyo, 15.Marcelus Ingotsi, 16.Vincent Oburu, 17.Samuel Ndung'u, 18.Paul Kiongera, 19.Andrew Tololwa and 20.Duncan Otieno.

Technical bench: Dennis Kitambi - Assistant Coach, Tony Lidonde - Team Manager, Mike Shamiah - S & C coach, Alex Mwangi- Goalkeeper trainer and Noel Mandi- Team Doctor.