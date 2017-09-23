Go **** yourselves - Wright blasts Arsenal fans after Oxlade-Chamberlain backlash

Ian Wright became embroiled in a Twitter spat with Arsenal fans after receiving stick for a tweet supporting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool signed Oxlade-Chamberlain in a deal estimated to be worth £40million on transfer deadline day, ending the England international's six-year association with the Gunners.

Wright posted: "I'll always love you @Alex_OxChambo," prompting a backlash from Arsenal supporters, who pointed out the retired Gunners striker's criticism of other players in recent weeks.

Mesut Ozil in particular has come in for stick from Wright, who recently described the playmaker as "laughable" over his apparent refusal to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Having had his fill of abuse, Wright posted: "Can't believe how many Arsenal fans I'm having to block over the ox tweet. I don't want people like you following me. Go **** yourselves."