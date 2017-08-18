Youthful striker delighted by Harambee Stars call up

The law student will, however, need to work extra hard to beat the likes of KPL top scorer Stephen Waruru

Mathare United youthful striker, Chris Ochieng’ is delighted by the maiden national team call-up.

Ochieng, 22 was given his maiden call to the national team by Harambee Stars head coach, Stanley Okumbi on Friday for the upcoming FIFA friendly match against host Mozambique on September 2 in Maputo.

The law student will, however, need to work extra hard to impress the selectors in the competitive position which also has KPL top scorer Stephen Waruru, Kepha Aswani of Posta Rangers, Kariobangi Sharks’ Masud Juma as well as Joe Waithira.

Despite the mountainous challenge ahead, Ochieng’, who joined Mathare United in January after a two-week trial, expressed his joy at the gesture.

“It’s really humbling. I decided to return to active football after sitting out for two years and that is how I came for trials here at Mathare United,” the Law student at the University of Nairobi told the club's official website.

Okumbi, a former Mathare United coach, had a real chance of watching the budding striker during the KPL-AllStars camp which was preparing for a trip to Spain, though he did not impress the selectors then.

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers); Defenders: Bernard Ochieng’ (Vihiga United), Harun Shakava and Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers) and Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars); Midfielders: Ernest Wendo and George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Victor Majid (AFC Leopards), Jackson Macharia (Tusker FC) and Daniel Waweru (Ulinzi Stars); Strikers: Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Joe Waithera (Wazito) and Chris Ochieng (Mathare United).