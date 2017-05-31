Yusoff set to make decision on Williams within the week

Datuk Yusoff Mahadi will ensure that all parties are heard before making the final decision on whether to retain or remove Eric Williams from Melaka





Melaka United rested head coach Eric Williams for last weekend's Super League clash against Felda United and the Mousedeers proceeded to suffer a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Fighters. No decision has been made on Williams' position yet but Datuk Yusoff Mahadi pledged to make the details finalised come the end of this week.

Yusoff was present at the Malaysia U-22 training on Tuesday night and when asked by the press, indicated that the Melaka team is in a dire strait at the moment and change is inevitable.

"Melaka will have big changes coming up as after the match against Felda where the result showed that we cannot compete. Melaka have start to press on the panic button," said Yusoff.

When asked further, he explained that the changes are currently being pursued from all areas - including the playing staffs as well as the coaching position.

"Initially we wanted to change two import players but now we are considering three players. As for the coaching position, we will finalise it this week. We've signed Jasmin to replace Godwin and Felipe to replace Aguero. The question now is on Spaso because we saw his performance against Felda wasn't that good."

"We are also trying to secure a few local players on loan from JDTII and Pahang," added Yusoff.

It is understood that one of the players from Johor Darul Ta'zim II that Melaka are interested to get is Fandi Othman and Melaka is also waiting on Jordan Yong being given a Malaysian passport before including him in the registration in this mid-season transfer window.

However, Yusoff also said that the door isn't completely closed on Williams being retained until the end of the season. Rifts in the squad as well as unease of the players towards Williams' training methods have caused the team to suffer in recent results.

The decision isn't an easy one for Yusoff to make as he maintains his believe that Williams is a good coach. But working to ensure that the team functions and recovers in the latter part of the season is his primary target.

"I have a long list of candidates [for head coach post] but we need to dig into what's the issue. For me, Eric is a good coach but the problem is that until now, he's found it hard to get a common understanding with the players. The players seemed unable to accept his training methods."

"I will meet the players after they come back from their holidays because what I want is a harmonious team. We cannot just take in new players when the team's attitude cannot work with the coach. There's still possibilities for Eric to stay if the players can adapt. I see there's a crack in the team and everything will be cleared once I have the meeting with all parties," explained Yusoff.