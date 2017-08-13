Yuvraj dropped as India ring changes for Sri Lanka ODIs

India have rested several players for their limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka, while Yuvraj Singh has paid the price for poor form.

Yuvraj Singh has been omitted from a much-changed India squad for their limited-overs matches in Sri Lanka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-man party on Sunday, with Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami all rested.

Veteran batting all-rounder Yuvraj, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have all been dropped - the former seemingly paying the price for a lean series against West Indies in June and modest returns in the preceding ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma returns to India's squad as vice-captain and the fit-again KL Rahul is also back in the fray.

Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah are the other names to come in after missing the West Indies tour.

India are currently playing the third of three Tests in Sri Lanka and appear highly likely to complete a series whitewash.

A five-match one-day international series between the teams begins on August 20.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.