Who is Zachary Dearnley? Manchester United winger who could play against Crystal Palace

Zachary Dearnley is one of several youngsters in line to make their senior debuts for Manchester United on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho expected to name a weakened side for the final Premier League of the season.

Date of birth: 28 September 1998 (18 years old)

Place of birth: Sheffield

Position: Winger/Striker

Background

While the likes of Demetri Mitchell and Scott McTominay have been included in first-team matchday squads already this season, Dearnley would be appearing on a United teamsheet for the first time if selected for the meeting with Crystal Palace.

Dearnley has made just two appearances for United’s Under-23s this season, but crucially, one of those displays came in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Monday. The Sheffield-born winger played 25 minutes, replacing the highly-rated Callum Gribbin.

Mourinho was watching on, attending his first Under-23s fixture of the season and was impressed enough with Dearnley’s cameo to namedrop him in his pre-match press conference. Dearnley’s previous outing for Nicky Butt’s Under-23s came earlier this month, playing half an hour in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal.



Two-footed Dearnley, capable of playing on either wing, moved from Penistone to Manchester at the age of 13 and initially struggled with living away from home at such a young age, to the point where he considered quitting.

Dearnley stuck it out, however, and progressed through the youth ranks until signing a professional deal at United in 2015. His ascent through the ranks has been hampered by injuries, with hamstring troubles limiting him to just 13 appearances for the Under-18s this term, but his persistence could well be rewarded with a senior start on Sunday.

Career highlight

A full senior debut would trump Dearnley’s previous career highlight, scoring in consecutive rounds of the 2014/15 FA Youth Cup at Old Trafford against Bury and Hull City.

What they say

Kieran McKenna, United’s Under-18s manager, said of Dearnley earlier this season: “He's been injured and very unfortunate. He's not one I've had a chance to look at close up but he should return after the New Year and I'm looking forward to seeing him because everyone speaks very highly of him. I am sure when he gets back from his injury, he can kick on and finish the season strongly.”