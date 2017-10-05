Zaha makes timely return to training

He has been a frustrated spectator of his side's woeful start to the season, but Wilfried Zaha has taken his first steps towards a comeback.

The 24-year-old suffered a knee injury during the opening-day defeat to Huddersfield Town and has had to watch his team's torrid start to the season from the sidelines.

Rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, the Eagles have lost all seven league games and are yet to score a goal.

They host Chelsea at Selhurst Park on 14th October and Roy Hodsgon – who replaced Frank de Boer after four games – will now be confident of being able to call upon the Ivory Coast international to inject some firepower into his beleaguered team.