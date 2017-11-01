Zaha thanks Crystal Palace's fans after bagging award

The Eagles supporters picked the Cote d’Ivoire winger as the winner of the monthly gong after posting impressive displays on his return from injury

Wilfried Zaha has thanked Crystal Palace's fans after they voted him the club’s best player for the month of October.

The 24-year-old started the season on a sour note after picking an ankle injury against Huddersfield Town in the Eagles’ first game of the 2017-18 English Premier League campaign.

And after a string of poor results that culminated in the sack of Frank De Boer, Zaha returned to deliver the Selhurst Park outfit’s first points of the season in their 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

The former Manchester United man also helped Roy Hodgson’s side to another positive result last week after his 97th minute leveller secured a 2-2 draw for them against West Ham United.

Fans handed the tricky wide man 87% of their votes thus beating Andros Townsend (7%), Yohan Cabaye (8%) and Scott Dann (2%) to the monthly award.

“Thanks to the Crystal Palace family for voting me player of the month, much appreciated,” Zaha thanked fans via Instagram.