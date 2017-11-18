Zaha urges Crystal Palace to 'move on' after Everton stalemate

The 25-year-old forward wants Roy Hodgson’s men to forge ahead after sharing the spoils in Saturday’s four-goal thriller at Selhurst Park

Wilfried Zaha has urged Crystal Palace to 'move on' after Everton forced them to a 2-2 draw in Saturday's English Premier League encounter.

The Cote d'Ivoire international scored his third goal this season as the Eagles were held by visiting David Unsworth’s men.

“I feel like we battered them but we just have to be clinical. You can’t play that well and not finish teams off. It feels like a game lost to me to be honest, but we will take a point,” Zaha told club website.

“We shouldn’t give the referee [Anthony Taylor] that opportunity to give them a pen to be honest, it was definitely soft but we just have to carry on.

“The main thing is that we didn’t lose because that would have killed a lot of people’s confidence today. So picking up points every game is going to be a big thing for us. We just need to move on to the next game.”

Zaha has been in high-flying form for the south London club since he returned from a knee injury he suffered against Huddersfield Town on August 12.

Crystal Palace languish at the bottom of the English Premier League table with five points from 12 games and will welcome Stoke City to Selhurst Park for their next league outing on November 25.