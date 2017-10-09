Zak Hardaker out of England's World Cup squad after failed drugs test

Castleford Tigers full-back Zak Hardaker has apologised for his “enormous error in judgement” after he was left out of England’s World Cup squad following a positive test for cocaine.

Hardaker was spectacularly dropped from the Castleford team last week for an unspecified “breach of club rules”, barely 48 hours before his side lost to Leeds Rhinos in their first ever Super League Grand Final on Saturday.

It has now been revealed that Castleford had suspended Hardaker immediately after the club was informed of the failed drugs test at 10am on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who could now be suspended for two years, is the third Super League player to test positive for cocaine use in the last three months.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to apologise to my Castleford Tigers team-mates, the staff and all fans for my enormous error of judgement.

“I was given an opportunity by this great club and in what has been one of the most important weeks in its history, I have let everyone at the club down. For that, I truly apologise.”

He added that “in no way” did he take a substance “with the intention of enhancing my performance”.

The failed test came last month after Hardaker had faced his former club Leeds in a Super 8s game.

His omission from the England side for the World Cup comes four years after he was thrown out of his country’s squad in 2013 for “acting unprofessionally”.

The failed drugs test is the latest transgression in a career that has also seen Hardaker banned for five games in 2014 after being found guilty of homophobic abuse in a match against Warrington. A year later, he agreed to take an anger management course after he admitted to assaulting a student.

Hardaker was recalled to the England squad earlier this year for a mid-season Test against Samoa and was a near-certainty to be included in Wayne Bennett’s squad.

He has been in sparkling form for Castleford, scoring 13 tries in 30 games and finishing runner-up in the 2017 Man of Steel awards as Daryl Powell’s side won the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time.

Powell admitted after Castleford’s Grand Final loss that Hardaker’s withdrawal from the squad so close to the match had disrupted his side’s preparations.

Hardaker’s omission was thought to have opened the door for Wigan’s Sam Tomkins to be included in the 24-man England squad, but the 28-year-old was also left out by Bennett, who has called on uncapped Warrington forward Ben Currie and St Helens prop Alex Walmsley.

Sam Burgess and his brother Tom are also included, along with five other players who play in the NRL.

"Selecting the final 24 with the help of my coaching staff was tough and that was down to the effort and performances of many players throughout the season," Bennett said.

"The competitiveness of Super League and NRL and knowing the goal of playing for your country in a World Cup has made many raise their game and become better athletes.

"The England programme has been very active leading into this tournament and having the squad meet up on regular occasions - on and off the field - has put us in a positive place before everyone gets into camp.”

England fly to Australia on Thursday for a 10-day training camp in Perth. Their first game of the tournament is against holders Australia in Melbourne on October 27.

The tournament is set to be the first to include a woman match official after Australia’s Belinda Sleeman was selected as one of the 26 officials.

Full England squad: John Bateman, Kevin Brown, Sam Burgess, Tom Burgess, Ben Currie, Luke Gale, James Graham, Ryan Hall, Chris Heighington, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, Jonny Lomax, Jermaine McGillvary, Mike McMeeken, Sean O'Loughlin, Mark Percival, Stefan Ratchford, James Roby, Scott Taylor, Alex Walmsley, Kallum Watkins, Elliott Whitehead, Gareth Widdop, George Williams.