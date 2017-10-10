Zak Hardaker needs to get 'morality back into kilter' after failed drugs test, says England coach
Denis Betts, the assistant coach of England, has said controversial full-back Zak Hardaker needs to get his “integrity and morality back into kilter” after he was left out his country’s World Cup squad following a positive cocaine test.
Betts confirmed Hardaker would have been picked for the upcoming World Cup if he had not been provisionally suspended following the failed test that also ruled him out of Castleford Tigers’ Grand Final clash with Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.
“His integrity and morality needs to get back into kilter because of what he has done,” Betts said of Hardaker, who is the third Super League player to test positive for cocaine use in the last three months.
“This is not a rugby league issue,” said Betts. “This is a society issue. He has got issues, he has always had issues and it will get to a point where he might have to make some decisions about lifestyle and what he does next.
“It is just society where the problem is. My wife is a teaching assistant in a big school in a nice area and this thing causes problems all over.
“Society in general has got some things to deal with, and it is just a young man who has background issues with where he grew up, anger issues he’s dealt with and he’s got money in his pocket.
“It is hard for me to comprehend because it’s something I have not been involved with but it’s something I can’t understand. I can’t see what he was even thinking.”
The failed test was just the latest blemish on Hardaker’s career. He was thrown out of England’s 2013 World Cup squad for “acting unprofessionally” and has previously been banned after being found guilty of homophobic abuse. He has also taken anger management classes after admitting to assaulting a student.
Hardaker finished runner-up in the Man of Steel awards for the league’s outstanding player but was dramatically dropped from the Castleford squad last week ahead of their Grand Final defeat by Leeds.
“He could have won the Man of Steel award and it’s quite scary that he could have played in the Grand Final and won man of the match,” Betts said. “Nobody has talked about what Leeds did and their achievements. It has been overshadowed.”
Luke Gale, Hardaker’s Castleford team-mate, added: “He is a good friend of mine and he is a great person. He will be more disappointed than any of us and he will probably feel like he let us down. I know him as a person and he will be hurting.”