Zak Hardaker needs to get 'morality back into kilter' after failed drugs test, says England coach

Denis Betts, the assistant coach of England, has said controversial full-back Zak Hardaker needs to get his “integrity and morality back into kilter” after he was left out his country’s World Cup squad following a positive cocaine test.

Betts confirmed Hardaker would have been picked for the upcoming World Cup if he had not been provisionally suspended following the failed test that also ruled him out of Castleford Tigers’ Grand Final clash with Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

“His integrity and morality needs to get back into kilter because of what he has done,” Betts said of Hardaker, who is the third Super League player to test positive for cocaine use in the last three months.

“This is not a rugby league issue,” said Betts. “This is a society issue. He has got issues, he has always had issues and it will get to a point where he might have to make some decisions about lifestyle and what he does next.

“It is just society where the problem is. My wife is a teaching assistant in a big school in a nice area and this thing causes problems all over.

