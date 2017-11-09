Zamalek will certainly try to sign Sundowns attacker Khama Billiat, says Tarek Yehia

The White Knights have expressed their interest in bringing the Masandawana star to Egypt

Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat is a target of Egyptian giants Zamalek, according to their assistant coach Tarek Yehia.

The Zimbabwe international, who is currently in his final year of his current deal at Chloorkop, is seemingly unwilling to commit to a new deal, and a move away from Tshwane remains likely.

If Masandawana fail to tie down Billiat before the January transfer window reopens, he will be allowed to conduct pre-contract negotiations with a team of his choice, opening the door to offers from locally and abroad.

However, reports have now emerged which suggest that the White Knights could be open to signing Billiat in January.

Billiat was most recently linked with Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Cape Town City, but the Citizens chairman John Comitis has since poured cold water over a potential swoop for the 27-year-old.

Nonetheless, with the transfer window fast approaching, Zamalek have expressed their interest in bringing Billiat to the Egyptian Premier League.

“Of course, I wish to sign Khama Billiat for Zamalek. He is a great tactical player, who has a lot of individual skills too,” Yehia was quoted as saying by Zimbabwean publication NewsDay.

“We will certainly try to sign him. If Zamalek president, Mortada Mansour, is determined to sign a player, he will bring him whatever the temptations of the Gulf clubs,” he concluded..