Zamalek pull out of race to sign Orlando Pirates target Khalid Aucho

The White Knights are said to have lost interest in signing the former Baroka FC midfielder

Egyptian giants Zamalek have reportedly decided against signing Orlando Pirates linked Khalid Aucho.

The Ugandan international is currently looking for a new club after leaving Serbian SuperLiga outfit Red Star Belgrade at the end of last season.

According to Ugandan publication, Kawowo Sports, Aucho was destined for a possible move to Zamalek.

However, the Zamalek released their full squad for the 2017/2018 season, the 24-year-old player was missing.

Recents reports coming out of Egypt have indicated that the midfielder travelled to Alexandria, Egypt, but Zamalek turned down the opportunity to sign him.

It remains to be seen whether Pirates, who are coached by former Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic, will pounce on the free agent.

Pirates have three spots available for foreign players following the departure of Nigerian goalkeeper Emmanuel Daniel and Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro.

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison and Senegalese midfielder Issa Sarr are the two foreigners currently on the books of Pirates.