Zambia’s Chisamba Lungu joins Alanyaspor from Ural

The Turkish Super Lig side has announced the arrival of the Chipolopolo forward for an undisclosed fee

Chisamba Lungu has signed a three-year contract with Alanyaspor from Ural.

The Zambia international joins the Bahçeşehir Okulları Arena outfit until 2020.

Lungu who was part of the victorious 2012 African Cup of Nations winners scored three times in 29 games in the Russian Premier League last season.

The 26-year-old joins Cameroon trio of Lamine Gassama, Mbilla Etame and Isaac Sackey in the Safet Sušic’s squad.

"Our club has included Chisamba Lungu left-wing player Ural from Russia's Premier League teams into our colors for 3 years," a statement reads on the club's website.

"Lungu, who previously played in Zambia's Zan Zakardi and Georgia's Zugdidi teams, has played 40 times in Zambia's National Team."