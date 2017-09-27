Zambia game 'like a final for us' - Nigeria's Ighalo

The Changchun Yatai striker has called for focus ahead of the crucial clash between Gernot Rohr's men and the Chipolopolo in Uyo next month

Odion Ighalo has dubbed Nigeria's upcoming crunch 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier game against Zambia ‘like a final’.

The Super Eagles will welcome Wedson Nyirenda's men to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on October 7 with hopes of securing a win that would see them seal a ticket to Russia.

"I'm happy to be called up again because it's always a great honour to play for my country," Ighalo told BBC Sport.

"We know Zambia is a strong team and they will come with full determination in Uyo, we cannot engage in irrelevant pre-match talking but deliver on the pitch.

"I've never played at the World Cup and like my other colleagues, we all want to be in Russia, this is like a final for us."