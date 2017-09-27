Zambia game 'like a final for us' - Nigeria's Ighalo

Odion Ighalo has dubbed Nigeria's upcoming crunch 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier game against Zambia ‘like a final’.
The Super Eagles will welcome Wedson Nyirenda's men to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on October 7 with hopes of securing a win that would see them seal a ticket to Russia.
"I'm happy to be called up again because it's always a great honour to play for my country," Ighalo told BBC Sport.
"We know Zambia is a strong team and they will come with full determination in Uyo, we cannot engage in irrelevant pre-match talking but deliver on the pitch.
"I've never played at the World Cup and like my other colleagues, we all want to be in Russia, this is like a final for us."