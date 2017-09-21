Zambia name 20-man provisional squad for Nigeria clash

Chipolopolo boss has assembled local based professionals for next month’s crucial away match against the Super Eagles

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has named a 20-man provisional squad for their crunch World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The south Africans are three points behind the Super Eagles following their triumph over Algeria – and a victory in Uyo would put them in pole position to qualify for their first-ever World Cup.

Group B favorites Nigeria need a point to qualify for Russia 2018, and Nyirenda has already lined-up up his preliminary squad for the showdown on October 7.

Among the selection are defenders Simon Silwimba and Fackson Kapumbu, while Zambia U17 prodigy Lameck Banda – who was on target against Zanaco a fortnight ago – has earned has earned his first call-up.



Zambia provisional squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco) , Kelvin Malunga (Nkana)

Defenders: Simon Silwimba (Zesco United), Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Donashano Malama (Nkana), Boston Muchindu (Nkana), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Isaac Shamushopa (Power Dynamos)

Midfielders: Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United), John Ching’andu (Zesco United), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows)

Forwards: Martin Phiri (Power Dynamos), Alex Ng’onga (Power Dynamos) , Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows), Lameck Banda (Nkwazi).