Zambia, not Nigeria are under pressure, says Moses Simon

The attacker has stated that the Super Eagles are calm, as opposed to the Chipolopolo who must muster a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive

Moses Simon believes Nigeria have the psychological edge over under-pressure Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifying encounter.

While the Super Eagles need only a win to qualify for the quadrennial showpiece - ahead of their final group B game against Algeria, a rejuvenated Wedson Nyirenda's side need to stage an upset in Uyo to retain their chances of making it to Russia.

And the Gent winger believes the weight of expectation on the Chipolopolo will help their cause, as they aim to wrap it up at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

“The Chipolopolo are in need of the points more than we do. They are the ones that are under pressure not the Eagles,” Moses told Goal.

"I believe the end of the match will determine who gets what but it is our aim to ensure that we beat them for our fans and qualify in grand style for the World Cup.

“I celebrated the goal (against Cameroon) very well but for me the goal doesn’t matter but the overall result of the team. It was nice we got a result in Cameroon because it has now taking us to within 90 minutes of qualifying for the World Cup and to be the instrument used to get the goal is really amazing.”

On the competition for a spot on the flanks between himself, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi, Simon says: “The competition for shirt between me and Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi is a healthy one and it has made us to become better players.

"We are now playing with the tendency not to make mistakes and it has rubbed off positively on us and the team.

"We have always been pushing harder to ensure that we are considered by the Eagles’ coaches,” he concluded.