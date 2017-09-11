Zambia can shock Nigeria in Uyo, says coach Wedson Nyirenda

The gaffer is delighted with his side's double over Algeria in the race to Russia 2018, and feels they can upset Gernot Rohr's men in Uyo

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda believes his side can secure maximum points against Nigeria in next month's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

Chipolopolo completed back to back wins over Algeria to climb to the second spot with seven points in Group B.

And the gaffer insists they inch closer to their Russia 2018 dreams as he has shifted focus on conquering the Super Eagles who need a win to earn a qualification ticket.

“We managed to grab the six points. The team has done very well. We are getting closer to the dream,” Nyirenda told Caf website.

“The north Africans are not an easy side but the boys went on and fought for the six points. We will now focus on Nigeria. They are a good team and will desperately want a win.

“I have a big team that can pick a win [against Nigeria] and that is what I'm planning for."