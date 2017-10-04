Zambia suffer Edward Chilufya blow ahead of Nigeria tie

The forward will be unavailable for the Chipolopolo against Gernot Rohr’s men owing to work permit hassles

Zambia have been dealt another major blow as Edward Chilufya has been ruled out of Saturday’s make or break World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

This comes few days after Brian Mwila and Emmanuel Banda were exempted from the Chipolopolo squad owing to various degrees of injury.

Chilufya, who plays for Sweden’s Djurgardens will play no part as his work permit was yet to be finalised after signing a contract on turning 18 years.

However, FC Liefering’s Enock Mwepu closes up the number of foreign-based players with the exception of Patson Daka who will join the squad in Abuja on Wednesday.

Wedson Nyirenda’s men are expected to hit Uyo on Thursday morning as they hope to target Super Eagles’ scalp at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

First-half strikes from Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho handed Gernot Rohr’s men a 2-1 victory in the first leg staged at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola.