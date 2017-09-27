Zambian marksman Justin Shonga hopes to emulate Isaac Chansa at Orlando Pirates

The new Bucs forward netted twice for Zambia against South Africa in the recent 2018 Chan qualifiers

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Zambian international Justin Shonga.

The 20-year-old striker has joined the Buccaneers on a free transfer after parting ways with Zambian side Nkwazi FC.

Shonga, who was linked with Mamelodi Sundowns last month, is pleased to have joined the Buccaneers.

“I am happy to be here,” Shonga told the official Bucs website.

“This is the right move for my career and my ambitions." the 20-year-old continued.

Shonga is hoping to emulate his countrymen Perry Mutapa and Isaac Chansa at the Soweto giants.

Chansa played an important role as Bucs clinched the 2010/11 PSL title - scoring a crucial goal against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the last game of the season.

"I would like to emulate other Zambian players who have done well at the Club such as Perry Mutapa and Isaac Chansa," he concluded.

The promising forward will join up with his new teammates on Wednesday.

Bucs will take on Polokwane City in a PSL match on Saturday.