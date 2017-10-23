Zaquan keeping options open for 2018 season

Zaquan Adha has yet to sign on with Perak and may yet seek pastures new next season.





Football fans in Malaysia were treated to a Sunday offside special as explanations after explanations were offered on the Perak goal that was judged to offside, and thus ruled out. At the end of the day, no explanation could change the result

The offside goal came when Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) was only 1-0 up and had it not been ruled out, would have given Perak the important away goal that they were seeking in the second leg. As it turned out, the decision crushed the confidence of Perak and JDT went on to score twice more to reach the Malaysia Cup final.

Playing on his former hunting ground, Zaquan Adha was in a determined mood throughout his time on the pitch. Apart from being involved in the goal that was cancelled off, Zaquan also had an opportunity to run through on goal but was upended by Junior Eldstal.

"I'm proud of the effort we put in but it wasn't our luck to win. Good luck to JDT in the final. Even though we lost, we did our best. It's not easy to play here in Larkin."

"As for the offside goal, that was the turning point. Had it counted, perhaps the game could have changed in our favour. But that's football, we had a referee who's very very fair. If I'm wrong, I apologise," said Zaquan after the match.

The 30-year-old forward has had a decent first season with Perak, after deciding to join The Bos Gaurus from Johor Darul Ta'zim II earlier this season. With his contract up at the end of this 2017 season, Zaquan is keeping his options open as to whether he'll stay or go.

"I don't know yet if I'll stay with Perak. After this semi-final, we'll only start discussing. If it goes well then I could stay on," added Zaquan.

Football is a game of fine margin as the match at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium. No one knows if Perak could have achieved a positive result even if the goal had been given.

Rightly or wrongly, players angry reactions only goes to show that the Malaysia Cup hasn't completely lost it lustre yet.