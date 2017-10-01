Zardes withdraws from USMNT roster with groin injury

The LA Galaxy attacker was forced to withdraw after suffering the injury in his team's match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday

Gyasi Zardes has withdrawn from the U.S. national team roster for upcoming World Cup qualifiers with a groin strain, U.S. Soccer announced Sunday.

The LA Galaxy man will not be replaced on the roster, which now stands at 25 players.

Zardes, who is usually an attacker but has been playing an experimental right-back role of late, suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday night's 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake.

The U.S. faces Panama on Friday in Orlando, followed by a trip to take on Trinidad & Tobago four days later to conclude CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

Full U.S. roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS (9): DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana/MEX), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

FORWARDS (4): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER)