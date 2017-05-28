Ze Maria names Gor Mahia lineup v Posta Rangers

K’Ogalo coach has named his team for Posta Rangers meeting

Gor Mahia head coach Ze Maria has released his finest 18-man squad to lock horns with Posta Rangers at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Boniface Oluoch starts between the sticks as Walusimbi Godfrey, Timothy Otieno and Meddie Kagere man the frontline.

Karim Nizigiyimana, Ochieng’ Wellington, Musa Mohammed and Joash Onyango will be tall in defense with mandate of guarding Olucoh and providing the ball to Ernest Wendo, Amos Nondi and Kenneth Muguna in the midfield.

Gor Mahia: 29. Bonface Oluoch, 3. Karim Nizigiyimana, 4. Ochieng’ Wellington 5. Musa Mohammed (Cpt), 12. Joash Onyango, 20. Ernest Wendo, 11. Amos Nondi, 10. Kenneth Muguna, 17. Timothy Otieno, 22. Meddie Kagere, 2. Walusimbi Godfrey.

Subs: 16. Shaban Odhoji -GK, 30. Philemon Otieno, 9. Jacques Tuyisenge, 27. Antony Mbugua, 8. Francis Kahata, 21. John Ndirangu, 28. Oliver Maloba.

Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi (GK), Hashim Mukhwana, Luke Ochieng', Donald Owiti, Collins Omondi, Jerry Santo, Joseph Mbugi, Geoffrey Kataka, Titus Achesa, Jared Obwoge, Dennis Mukaisi.

Subs: Farouk Shikhalo (GK), Simon Mbugua, Simon Ogutu, Eric Kibiru, Joseph Kuria, Gerson Likono, Joseph Nyagah.