New Zealand add six players to India tour squad

New Zealand have added six players to their ODI squad to face India, with Glenn Phillips and Todd Astle set for 50-over debuts.

Glenn Phillips and Todd Astle are poised to make their New Zealand one-day international debuts after the Black Caps added six players to the squad to face India.

Wicketkeeper Phillips already has one Twenty20 cap, while spinner and middle-order batsman Astle has played for New Zealand in both the longest and the shortest format of the game.

Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro and George Worker are also set to join the squad, with the six additions linking up with the rest of the team following the conclusion of the New Zealand A tour of India.

Ish Sodhi and Tom Bruce, who have been selected in the T20 squad, will travel with the ODI team to India. Worker and Ross Taylor will travel back to New Zealand when the ODIs come to a close.

The three-match ODI series starts a week on Sunday, with the first of a trio of T20s commencing on November 1.