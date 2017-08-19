New Zealand's Jerome Kaino flies home ahead of Rugby Championship due to 'personal reasons' after alleged affair

Jerome Kaino has left the All Blacks camp after allegations about his private life were made in the Australian media: Getty

New Zealand’s Rugby Championship campaign suffered another setback just hours before their opening match against Australia after veteran flanker Jerome Kaino flew home from Syndey following revelations about his personal life.

Just a day after New Zealand Rugby reopened the investigation into scrum-half Aaron Smith and his sex scandal with another woman at Christchurch Airport last September, flanker Kaino has found himself at the centre of a similar controversy.

Kaino was unusually left out of Steve Hansen’s side when he named his squad for the Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney, and on Saturday morning it was reported in the Australian media that that 34-year-old has been having an alleged affair with a 24-year-old former model.

Kaino's wife, Diana, posted a message on Facebook that read “Devastated” on Saturday morning, before deleting the post, and the Blues forward flew back to Auckland due to what was said to be "personal reasons".

The two scandals have overshadowed the All Blacks’ preparations for their Rugby Championship defence, which kicked off on Saturday against the Wallabies in Syndey, and NZR chief executive Steve Tew issued a statement to address the two incidents.

“We certainly understand that our game and our players are under public scrutiny and these latest stories are concerning,” Tew said in a statement. “As an employer, we will take some time to assess this.

View photos 34-year-old Kaino's international career could now be in doubt (Getty) More

“While NZR does not wish to comment on individual behaviour, it is clear that this is really hurting rugby, all the people concerned, our fans and supporters.

“We take these issues very seriously, and are also mindful that these issues affect people with families and loved ones.”

NZR are already reviewing the culture of New Zealand rugby and its treatment of women, following revelations about the Waikato Chiefs’ behaviour on ‘Mad Monday’ last year when they hired an exotic dancer, who accused them of touching her inappropriately and throwing alcohol in her direction.

View photos Kaino flew back to Auckland ahead of the Bledisloe Cup clash (Getty) More

Tew added that the report could be made publically available as early as next month.

“At a time when we are grappling with our cultural reputation, the respect and responsibility review, which is currently under way, is even more important,” Tew said.

“The review is being presented to the NZR Board this month and we are looking to make that public sometime in September.”