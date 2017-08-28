New Zealand-England day-night Test confirmed

Eden Park will host a day-night Test between New Zealand and England in March next year, it has been confirmed.

The Test, starting March 22, was tentatively scheduled as a day-nighter and, after Eden Park's successful application for resource consent from the Auckland Council, that was confirmed.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief operating officer Anthony Crummy was delighted with confirmation of the Test.

"NZC has a particular focus on improving access to cricket for everyone," he said in a statement.

"Being able to stage the Test as a day-nighter is a significant step in the right direction.

"This means we can promote cricket in its most modern and vibrant incarnation; we can improve accessibility for new audiences, and we can showcase Eden Park, Auckland and New Zealand to a truly global audience."

New Zealand featured in the first ever day-night Test, losing to Australia in Adelaide in late 2015.

That was the first of five Tests to have been played under lights so far, with two more scheduled for this year, before the Black Caps host England in 2018.