New Zealand v Australia: Everything you need to know

Saturday may be Dane Coles' 50th New Zealand cap but after his concussion issues the clash with Australia feels like another debut.

Dane Coles is relishing the chance to return to All Blacks duty this weekend as New Zealand look to repeat their opening-round victory over Australia in the Rugby Championship.

Coles' long-awaited comeback from concussion was confirmed on Wednesday, the hooker set for his 50th international cap in Dunedin on Saturday.

He comes into a side brimming with confidence after a sensational opening 40 minutes last weekend in Sydney, the world champions running in an astonishing six tries.

Steve Hansen's side moved 54-6 ahead before the Wallabies finally rallied, but an All Blacks victory was never in doubt.

"It's like my first Test all over again," said Coles. "There's a lot of emotion after all that I've been through but I'm not getting too far ahead of myself.

"I just want to go out and perform and do some of the work Codie [Taylor] has done, and keep chipping away and hopefully earn another week in the jersey."

A wounded Wallabies have made three changes to their starting XV, but have since been forced into a fourth after Adam Coleman picked up an injury during the captain's run.

Rory Arnold will replace Coleman in the second row, while Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani and Rob Simmons are the other new faces as Michael Cheika's men look to restore some pride after suffering a sixth successive defeat to their near neighbours.

HEAD TO HEAD

New Zealand: 128

Australia: 48

Draw: 7

KEY PLAYERS

Ben Smith (New Zealand): Danger lurks all over the pitch when you face the All Blacks, but in Ben Smith they have one of the best finishers in the world, something he showed in Sydney with his 17th Rugby Championship try. Only Bryan Habana (21) has more scores in the competition, a target Smith will cut down even further if the Wallabies' defence struggles like it did last time out.

Michael Hooper (Australia): After the humbling on home soil Australia need their captain to lead from the front this weekend as they look to restore some pride. Granted it will not be easy, but the Wallabies skipper must inspire if they are to claim their first win in New Zealand since 2001.

THE LINE-UPS

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Owen Franks, Brodie Retallick, Samuel Whitelock, Liam Squire, Sam Kane, Kieran Read.

Australia: Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Henry Speight, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Stephen Moore, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Adam Coleman, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper, Sean McMahon.

PRE-MATCH TALK

Kieran Reid (New Zealand): "We weren't happy, obviously, with the last 30 minutes last week, so that was a great kick in the guts for us to start this week on the right note. No two weeks are the same, it could be a completely different game out here tomorrow night. We've got to adapt to that."

Michael Cheika (Australia): "The physically of the game and all of the contact part of the game has to come down to every player in the team. I think no-one does (expect us to win), to be honest. People would be justified to think that. It's up to us to write our own chapters if we want to change that attitude around."

OPTA STATS

- New Zealand have now won six games on the bounce against the Wallabies, averaging 40 points per game in that run.

- The last time Australia travelled to New Zealand and defeated the All Blacks was in August 2001; they've since lost 20 such fixtures.

- The All Blacks posted 40 first-half points against the Wallabies last week, setting the record for the most first-half points in a Rugby Championship game, and the most ever conceded in a Test match by Australia.

- Kieran Read is set to make his 95th start for the All Blacks (102nd cap), which would equal Mils Muliaina for the fourth most ever by a New Zealand player (behind McCaw, Carter and Woodcock).