New Zealand wing Rieko Ioane recovers from mumps to take place in All Blacks side to face France
All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane has recovered from a bout of mumps to take his place in the side, while Vaea Fifita starts at blindside flanker as New Zealand face France in the first Test of their end-of-season tour in Paris on Saturday.
Ioane had been under a cloud after picking up mumps and kept in isolation from the rest of the team last week in London as they prepared for their clash with the invitational Barbarians side.
Fifita, who played against the Barbarians, will make his third Test start after Liam Squire picked up an illness. Jerome Kaino sustained a knee injury in the 31-22 win over the Barbarians and will head back to New Zealand after the Test.
"It's another opportunity for him to display his wares, be the player he can, and learn from the last games," coach Steve Hansen told reporters in Paris of Fifita's selection.
"He's still in that learning phase, and we'll see how far he's come in a short time.
"He's getting more physical, he's a good lineout forward, his defence against the Baa-Baas was pretty good, and he's coming along nicely.
"He's not the finished product but he's very talented, and if we get him to where we think we can he's going to be fairly handy."
The All Blacks lost their last Test against Australia last month in Brisbane, and Hansen has made only two further changes by recalling fly-half Beauden Barrett and naming lock Luke Romano to start alongside Sam Whitelock in the scrum's engine room.
Romano replaces Scott Barrett from the starting side that lost 23-18 to the Wallabies at Lang Park.
New Zealand XV: Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kane Hames, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock, Vaea Fifita, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (captain).
Replacements: Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.