Zebo to leave Munster for Europe

Munster will lose Simon Zebo to a European club at the end of the season after being unable to match offers made to the Ireland back.

Ireland international Simon Zebo is set to leave Munster at the end of the season and join a European club.

The Pro14 side released a statement on Monday announcing that, in conjunction with the Ireland Rugby Football Union [IRFU], they had been unable to match the terms on offer to the 27-year-old elsewhere.

Zebo, able to play as a winger and a fullback, has collected 35 Ireland caps since making his debut in 2012 and won the Six Nations two years ago.

He was called up to the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 2013 as an injury replacement, but did not make a Test appearance against the Wallabies.

According to Zebo, the difficult decision to leave Munster was motivated by personal reasons.

"I have always noted the draw to play abroad one day, and in not taking this decision lightly I have decided on what's best for my family," he said.

"With my partner Elvira and two young children, Jacob and Sofia, we are planning for our future and this is the right time for us to make the move."