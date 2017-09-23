Zebre see off sorry Kings, victories for Cardiff and Scarlets

Southern Kings' miserable start to life in the Pro14 took another turn for the worse when they suffered a heavy 43-17 home loss to Zebre, while there were wins for Cardiff Blues and Scarlets on Saturday.

Zebre and the Kings had both lost all three matches before the clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and it was the Italian side that kick-started their season with a bonus-point victory.

Early tries from Tommaso Castello and Mattia Bellini set the tone before Renato Giammarioli scored a third midway through the first half for the Parma-based side, who went in at the break with a 22-3 lead.

Tommaso Boni added another following a well executed line-out, but the Kings Were back in at 29-17 following converted scores from Godlen Masimla and Luvuyo Pupuma.

Zebre were not to be denied a first win of the campaign, though, Giulio Bisegni and Jacopo Sarto crossing the whitewash to compound another miserable day for the newcomers.

Cardiff also ended their wait for a first triumph, Willis Halaholo scoring two tries in a dramatic 17-15 success at Connacht.

Shane Delahunt's try six minutes from time looked to have won it for Connacht at the Sportsground, but Halaholo's second of the game brought the Blues level and Jarrod Evans converted expertly to snatch the victory with time running out.

Scarlets are second in Conference B after Gareth Davies scored one try and laid on another in a 28-8 bonus-point win over Edinburgh, who had Michele Rizzo for dangerous play at a ruck.