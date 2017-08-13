Zesco United extend lead on a quiet evening for Were

Owino was forced to make a clearance for Rangers’ corner in the 39th-minute but the goals that came from the take-on was disallowed

Zesco United, home of Kenya trio, extended their point tally to 41 in the Zambian Super League after forcing a 1-0 win over Nchanga Rangers.

Nothing much could be written home about of the match, in a quiet evening for Harambee Stars striker, Jesse Were, who is chasing his 10th league goal for the Zambian electricity suppliers, even as he led his compatriots, Anthony Akumu and David Owino to the slim win.

The Harambee Stars trio played the better part of the match before Were was pulled out with a minute to go.

Akumu sent his free kick wide open after Zesco won a short outside the box while Owino was forced to make a clearance for Rangers’ corner in the 39th-minute but the goals that came from the take-on was disallowed after the opposing player was judged to have committed a foul on the goalkeeper, Zesco's custodian, Jacob Banda.

Jackson Mwanza had put Zesco United in the lead in the 10th minute from a resultant corner kick, but this did not deter Rangers who continued to push for an equalizer.

Despite Rangers' second strike at the net in the 71st minute, their effort was ruled out for an offside.

Zesco , however, clung to the slim lead to consolidate their lead at the top of the table with three games in hand.