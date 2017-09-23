Zesco United – SuperSport United Preview: Team Ya Ziko seek to upset Matsatsantsa

Zambian outfit Zesco United are set for an epic battle when they host SuperSport United in the second leg of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts come into this encounter having held their South African counterparts at bay in the first leg in Tshwane where the two sides shared a goalless stalemate. Team Ya Ziko however have not had the best of runs domestically. They suffered their second successive league defeat of the campaign on Tuesday night after losing 3-0 at home to Lumwana Radiants. The loss came 10 days after they were beaten 3-2 away to Zanaco.

With CAF competition however being a different ball game altogether, Zlatko Krmpotic’s charges will bank on their home ground advantage where they have won all four of their past Confederation Cup matches in Ndola this year. The last time they played a South African side was in September 2016 when they beat Pitso Mosimane’s Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the CAF Champions League semifinal first leg, a feat they will look to repeat against another Pretoria side come Saturday. Results did however not go their way in the return fixture in Tshwane, as they fell to a 2-0 loss for a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori also have a great record in Africa heading into this fixture. Eric Tinkler’s men travel to Zambia with a 10-match unbeaten record in the competition.

The Tshwane outfit will look to improve on their attacking front especially after being held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United in their PSL match on Tuesday evening. New Zealand-born marks man Jeremie Brockie who has found the back of the net nine times in the competition, including three goals in a single match, will be relied upon against the Zambians.

If the tie ends in a score draw, SuperSport will make it into the semifinals of the second-tier African club competition for the first time in their history.