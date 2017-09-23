Zhang claims Guangzhou crown once again

Aleksandra Krunic's first WTA Tour final ended in defeat as Zhang Shuai claimed the Guangzhou Open title for the second time.

Zhang Shuai delighted the home fans by defeating Aleksandra Krunic 6-2 3-6 6-2 to win the Guangzhou Open for the second time.

The Chinese repeated her 2013 victory to secure just a second WTA Tour title, with Krunic suffering defeat in her first final at this level.

Zhang struck a quick blow to her opponent by breaking in the second game, and, although the Serbian hit back to level at 2-2, 11 unforced errors enabled the world number 30 to reel off the opening set.

Krunic saved two break points to go 3-1 up in the second as Zhang's level dipped and she forced a decider by converting her fifth set point.

The Serbian took a medical time-out for treatment on her right shoulder ahead of the final set and was instantly broken by the Chinese.

Although Krunic was able to restore parity, Zhang won four games in succession and secured the title with her third ace of the match.