Zico: Brazilian idol and the godfather of Japanese football

It wouldn’t be too great a stretch to label Friday’s Brasil Global Tour clash between Japan and Brazil as contest between the teacher and the student.

For it is since Selecao great Zico landed in the land of the rising sun that football in Japan came of age.

Zico headed to Japan in 1991, a nation he’d charmed ten years previously with a remarkable display to lead his Flamengo side past Liverpool to the Intercontinental Cup in Tokyo.

From player to coach, Zico took it upon himself to usher Japanese football into professionalism, coming out of retirement to join Kashima Antlers what was the inaugural season of the J-League.

And he found a nation that had taken his own to its heart.

"Brazilian football has always been very much admired in Japan and, of course, after my participation and so many other Brazilians, it was like they created a new style of play in homage to Brazilian football,” Zico told Brasil Global Tour.

Japan meet their maker at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille hoping to learn more, as they prepare themselves for a test against the sort of strong opposition they will find at next year’s World Cup.

Zico saw the difficulties faced by the Asian team during qualifying. He says coach Vahid Halilhodzic shared the reasons for their struggles and insisted his side is desperate to avoid a big defeat like the 4-0 drubbing they received the last time the two sides met.

