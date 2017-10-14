How Zidane's first 100 Madrid games stack up v Ancelotti & Mourinho

We look at how Zinedine Zidane's first 100 games as Real Madrid boss stack up against those of Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho.

Zinedine Zidane emerged victorious in his 100th game in charge of Real Madrid on Saturday as they beat Getafe 2-1.

Zidane has cemented his status as a Madrid legend, following his glittering playing career with a coaching tenure that has seen him guide the club to successive Champions League titles, the first time that feat has been achieved in the tournament's current format, as well as LaLiga and FIFA Club World Cup glory last season.

But how do his first 100 games stack up against those of predecessors Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti? We investigate with the help of Opta data.

Games won: Zidane 75, Ancelotti 78, Mourinho 77

Despite the incredible success in his tenure so far, Zidane actually has the worst winning record of the three. It is Ancelotti, who ended Madrid's wait for La Decima, that holds the edge.

Games drawn: Zidane 17, Ancelotti 10, Mourinho 13

It is the Frenchman whose spell in charge has seen the most stalemates, with two of those coming in LaLiga this campaign as Madrid have made a stuttering start to their title defence.

Games Lost: Zidane 8, Ancelotti 12, Mourinho 10

There is no doubt that Madrid have become harder to beat under Zidane and that is reflected by his record. His tally of defeat has yet to reach double figures and a surprise 1-0 loss to Real Betis last month was their first in 13 games.

Goals scored: Zidane 273, Ancelotti 272, Mourinho 274

There is little to separate any of the trio in terms of goals there team scored in the first 100 games. When you have Cristiano Ronaldo at your disposal, goals are never going to be difficult to come by, but it may be something of a surprise that Mourinho - viewed by many as more defensively minded - has the edge in this regard.





Goals conceded: Zidane 101, Ancelotti 80, Mourinho 81