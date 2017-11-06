Zidane: Benzema, Ronaldo give us peace of mind even without goals

Zinedine Zidane played down the importance of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective struggles in front of goal, insisting that merely their presence gives Real Madrid "peace of mind".

Madrid cruised to an easy 3-0 win over Las Palmas on Sunday, bouncing back from back-to-back defeats to Girona and Tottenham in La Liga and the Champions League.

Neither Ronaldo nor Benzema were able to add to their Liga goal tallies of one apiece, however, with both enduring frustrating days in front of goal.

Ronaldo – who set up Isco for the third – hit the post and missed a couple of good chances, while Benzema appeared to be lacking confidence and was the target of jeers from some sections of the crowd.

Zidane is adamant that both make a difference just being on pitch, though, and the Frenchman is not aware of Benzema being jeered.

He told reporters: "I don't know, I didn't hear that. If you say so.

"At the end of the day, what we want to do is continue to work and do the right thing. We're talking of Benzema and Cristiano and it's true, I don't know how many goals they have.

Ronaldo More